Kathy Griffin Fired by CNN Over Gruesome Photo of Trump - NBC NewsKathy Griffin Fired by CNN Over Gruesome Photo of Trump

CNN ended its deal with Kathy Griffin after she caused outrage over a video clip she posted showing her holding a fake decapitated head made to look like President Donald Trump.

The news network announced the decision in a tweet from its Communications Department.

"CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," the tweet reads.

Griffin has hosted CNN's New Year's Eve coverage with network anchor Anderson Cooper since 2007.

After the image began circulating online Tuesday, Cooper tweeted that he did not condone the image or find it tasteful.

"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate," Cooper wrote.

In a statement made before her termination, CNN said it found Griffin's actions "disgusting and offensive," and mentioned it was evaluating its New Year's Eve coverage.

Griffin has since deleted the tweets, and has apologized for the gag, which she admits she took too far.

"I sincerely apologize. I'm just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far," Griffin said.